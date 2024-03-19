Good Samaritan and NYPD officers stop woman from plunging into East River: VIDEO

Bodycam video captured the officers talking to the 19-year-old woman and grabbing her hands to stop her from falling into the water.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The life of a distraught young woman, about to plunge into the East River, was saved by a good Samaritan and quick-acting NYPD officers.

A passerby noticed a woman looking upset and sitting on the wrong side of the fence lining the river last Sunday.

He notified nearby police officers who were working overtime, for the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon.

"I thought about my family and my loved ones, and knew she was going through something, and what she was going through wasn't worth doing what she was doing, but I was there to be with her and help her however we could," Officer Jonathan Mazza said.

"In a city like this, it's a very fast-paced city, a lot of people turn a blind eye, but he didn't, and he turned to us and alerted us," Officer Jessette Adorno said. "I'm very thankful that he was there."

An NYPD harbor boat arrived and pulled the woman to safety.

