Man wanted in attempted rape on East Side in broad daylight

The man is accused of attacking a 27-year-old woman from behind as she walked on East 33rd Street.
It happened around 7 a.m.
He grabbed the woman with both hands around the throat, pushed her up against a storefront grate, and attempted to rape her.
The woman was able to break free of his grip, and the attacker ran off.
The victim suffered a minor scrape to her head, she was treated at the scene.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
