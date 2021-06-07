Man wanted in attempted rape on East Side in broad daylight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10746377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted rape in broad daylight in Manhattan.The man is accused of attacking a 27-year-old woman from behind as she walked on East 33rd Street.It happened around 7 a.m.He grabbed the woman with both hands around the throat, pushed her up against a storefront grate, and attempted to rape her.The woman was able to break free of his grip, and the attacker ran off.The victim suffered a minor scrape to her head, she was treated at the scene.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------