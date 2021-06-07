Man wanted in attempted rape on East Side in broad daylight

By Eyewitness News
Search for man who attempted to rape woman on Manhattan's East Side

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted rape in broad daylight in Manhattan.

The man is accused of attacking a 27-year-old woman from behind as she walked on East 33rd Street.

It happened around 7 a.m.

He grabbed the woman with both hands around the throat, pushed her up against a storefront grate, and attempted to rape her.

The woman was able to break free of his grip, and the attacker ran off.

The victim suffered a minor scrape to her head, she was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

