3 suspects on the loose, 1 in custody after Manhattan police chase

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three suspects are still on the run Thursday night after police tried to pull over a vehicle that took off in Manhattan.Police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle at Madison Avenue and 50th Street shortly after 5 p.m.They say the vehicle fled and struck a motorcycle and its two passengers on Second Avenue and East 47th Street.Those passengers were taken to Bellevue Hospital but are not likely to die.Not far away, police recovered a gun that the men in the vehicle had thrown.According to officials, the vehicle continued to travel southbound and struck a parked vehicle.It eventually stopped on East 44th Street between First and Second Avenue.That's where four suspects hopped out of the car and fled.Police were able to take one man into custody.They are still looking for the other three suspects.