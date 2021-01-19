Man shot in chest in Manhattan; search underway for gunman, police say

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Manhattan Monday night.

Police say a man in his 30's, was shot once in the chest at East Third Street and Avenue C in the East Village.

They say the incident happened on the street.

Officials say the victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

