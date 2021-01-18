Man fatally shot with assault-style rifle at Staten Island recording studio

By Eyewitness News
CLIFTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A search is underway for the gunman who killed a 23-year-old man on Staten Island.

Police say Jahade Chancey was shot several times in the back on Saturday night.

ALSO READ | Noose found hanging in front yard of New Jersey home; investigation underway
EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating after a noose was found in front of a home in Bergen County on Saturday night.



Video from the scene shows officers and an ambulance on Van Duzer Street in the Clifton section.

Investigators say the suspect knocked on the door of a recording studio - and then opened fire with an assault-style rifle.

MORE NEWS | Crash with police cruiser sends SUV into Long Island home; Car and house catch fire, officer airlifted
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has an update on a crash with a police cruiser that sent an SUV into a home in North Babylon.



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cliftonnew york citystaten islandmanhuntsuspect profileshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI vetting National Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Fire tears through church in Brooklyn
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Good Samaritan reflects on near death experience after naked man electrocuted in subway fight
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and very windy
Noose found hanging in front yard of New Jersey home; investigation underway
Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth'
Show More
Man injured when car crashes into Popeyes restaurant in NYC
Heavy fortified statehouses around the US see small protests
Select NYC Starbucks stores closed Sunday out of precaution
2 NY men accused of participating in Capitol breach: FBI
With Trump impeachment trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
More TOP STORIES News