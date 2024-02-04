'Eatup! NYC with Marcus Samuelsson and Bevy Smith' visits favorite Black-owned businesses around NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Chef Marcus Samuelsson and TV host Bevy Smith are visiting some of their favorite Black-owned businesses and restaurants around New York City.

They will visit Brooklyn, Harlem, Newark, Queens and more for a culinary ride across the Tri-State.

In Brooklyn they visit Kokomo for Carribbean-inspired dishes and a Black-owned champagne company called B. Stuyvesant.

Over in New Jersey, Tinjune in downtown Newark features high-end Asian cuisine while Kreme and Krumbs sells amazing ice cream in Montclair.

We head to Harlem to check out Harlem Chocolate Factory, Flamekeepers Hat Club, Harlem Biscuit Company and BLVD Bistro to highlight the culture and history of the neighborhood.

Over in Queens, we visit The Freakin Rican for Puerto Rican dishes and cuisine.

The hosts also head to Hav & Mar in Chelsea and Ramen by Ra in NoHo for a look at some special cuisine.

For more on the incredible and inspirational chefs and entrepreneurs across the Tri-State, watch the full special, "Eatup! NYC with Marcus Samuelsson and Bevy Smith."

