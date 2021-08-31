disney+ streaming service

Ed Asner reprised role as 'Carl' in 'Dug Days' animated shorts streaming soon on Disney+

By Hosea Sanders
EMBED <>More Videos

Ed Asner reprises role in 'Dug Days' streaming soon on Disney+

CHICAGO -- Hollywood is remembering actor Ed Asner after his death over the weekend. The 91-year-old found stardom on the small screen on shows like the "Mary Tyler Moore Show."

He's also being remembered for one of his recent roles, playing Carl in the animated film "Up." He recently reprised his role in one of his final performances that will soon be streaming on Disney+, but the real star of "Dug Days" is his canine companion.

The big, happy dog with the special collar that translates barks into "people talk" is back!

"He's so pure of heart and yet there's times when he thinks he's a wolf and wants to get the squirrels and all that. But generally he's a sweetheart," director Bob Peterson said.

The movie "Up" was a critical and box office hit for Pixar and Dug was a standout character. Now he and his human Carl are featured in five streaming episodes on Disney+. Re-visiting this world for TV was quite a challenge for the production team.

"Can we hit the same quality? Can we hit the same nuance and beauty of animation, lighting? All the different pieces of filmmaking. Our team really rallied and just brought their best and I think it's apparent in the shorts," producer Kim Collins said.

"I love getting back with these characters. I loved working on the film. I loved working with Ed Asner as Carl and being Dug. It was just the warmth between a person and their pet. To continue that is so magical for us to express, those of us who own dogs," Peterson said.

That's right - Peterson plays Dug the dog.

"It's an honor to play a dog, and I say that sincerely," Peterson said.

"Dug Days" streams on Disney+ starting September 1. Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentpixardisney+ streaming servicecartoongood news
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Fall preview: What's new on TV this September
'Mandalorian' reveals the tricks that brought Luke Skywalker back
On The Red Carpet celebrates Emmy-nominated shows
'Diary of a Future President' cast talks about season 2 on Disney+
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Flash Flood Watch for NYC, Tri-State ahead of Ida's impact
Family in mourning after 19-year-old killed by lightning on NJ beach
Victim said her calls for help were unheard after sex abuse on subway
Woman stabbed to death by suspect on corner in Brooklyn
CT principal helps student and her family escape from Kabul
NY lawmakers expected to move to extend eviction moratorium
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Show More
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
Pet cougar living in NYC home surrendered, heading to sanctuary
Physical therapist to run 85 miles to lift clients' spirits
NY won't implement vaccine mandate for school staff, Hochul says
NYC man arrested after slashing postal inspector: Cops
More TOP STORIES News