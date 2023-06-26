Memorial opens in Southampton in honor of Edith Windsor and Thea Spyer

SOUTHAMPTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Officials in Southampton will open the new Edith Windsor memorial on Monday.

It pays tribute to Edie Windsor and Thea Spyer who married in 2007.

When Spyer died two years later, Windsor was charged federal estate taxes she wouldn't have had to pay if she was in a heterosexual marriage.

That case went to the supreme court which ruled in Windsor's favor on this day in 2013.

Windsor passed away in September 2017.

The memorial is made of 261 interlocking hearts which you can get engraved.

It will be used to conduct civil marriage ceremonies.

All monies raised will contribute to the maintenance of the memorial, with additional funds supporting the Edith Windsor Health Clinic at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

