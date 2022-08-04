Connecticut tops list of most expensive private schools in U.S., study finds

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A new study found some of the most expensive private schools in the country are located in the Tri-State area.
The Education Data Initiative says Connecticut tops the list for priciest tuition.
The average price for K-12 private schools is nearly $25,000.
The national average is just over $12,000.
New York private schools round out the top 10 most expensive.
New Jersey was 16th on the list.
The cheapest private schools are located in Nebraska.
