Connecticut tops list of most expensive private schools in U.S., study finds

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A new study found some of the most expensive private schools in the country are located in the Tri-State area.

The Education Data Initiative says Connecticut tops the list for priciest tuition.

The average price for K-12 private schools is nearly $25,000.

The national average is just over $12,000.

New York private schools round out the top 10 most expensive.

New Jersey was 16th on the list.

The cheapest private schools are located in Nebraska.

