EDUCATION

New York City students compete in Music Memory competition at NYU

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter was among the judges for the Music Memory competition.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Music filled the air at NYU Wednesday as 30 New York City schools competed in the annual Music Memory competition.

Students from third grade to sixth grade studied all year to prepare for this event.

It was my honor to once again be a judge as the great Riverside Symphony played snippets of pieces, and the young students were tested to announce the name of the music and the composer.

They gave me easy ones like Beethoven, and tougher ones like Saint-Saens.

What a joy to see these kids so passionate about music.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationmusicnyueducationNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and dump truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News