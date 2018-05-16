Music filled the air at NYU Wednesday as 30 New York City schools competed in the annual Music Memory competition.Students from third grade to sixth grade studied all year to prepare for this event.It was my honor to once again be a judge as the great Riverside Symphony played snippets of pieces, and the young students were tested to announce the name of the music and the composer.They gave me easy ones like Beethoven, and tougher ones like Saint-Saens.What a joy to see these kids so passionate about music.