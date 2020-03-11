NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting March 19, CUNY and SUNY will move to a distance learning model for the remainder of the spring semester due to concerns regarding the novel coronavirus.
They will be releasing students to the best of their ability.
Some programs that must happen on-site will continue if needed, but otherwise, they will be doing distance learning.
The campuses on March 19 will be closing for the rest of the semester.
If there is a hardship where you are in a dorm, that will be taken into consideration.
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Coronavirus NYC: CUNY, SUNY to move to online learning
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News