Long Island school struck by lightning may not be ready until March

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A school on Long Island that was struck by lightning will not be open in time for the start of classes, and it's possible that repairs may not be complete until March.

A lightning bolt struck the Prospect School in Hempstead on August 7, sparking a fire that caused immense damage.

The school was initially supposed to open on September 5, but school officials announced late last week that will not happen.

Now, hundreds of kindergarteners and Pre-K students will have to attend classes at other local school buildings without a clear timeline as to when they'll return to their school.

The school board plans to meet on Monday evening to discuss the issue.

School district officials have been visiting potential relocation sites with NYSED/Boces.

