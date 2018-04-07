SCHOOL FUNDING

Okla. mom 'embarrassed' her daughter was issued same textbook Blake Shelton used 36 years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Amid ongoing demonstrations by teachers, an Oklahoma mom shared a photo of her daughter's decades-old textbook once used by a Blake Shelton. (Shelly Bryan Parker/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
ADA, Okla. --
An Oklahoma mother said she is "embarrassed" that her daughter was issued what appears to be the same textbook that Blake Shelton once used, but her chagrin has nothing to do with the 41-year-old country singer himself and everything to do with the book's age.

Shelly Bryan Parker shared photos on Facebook earlier this week showing her daughter holding an English textbook, and a closer look at the register page shows that a student named Blake Shelton used the same book during the 1982 school year.

"Marley is EXCITED that her 'new' reader belonged to Blake Shelton, but I am EMBARRASSED!!!! I'm 40 and these people are my age!!!" Parker wrote of the decades-old textbook, which clearly looks worn in her photos.



While some commenters on Facebook were critical of Parker's post and claimed that "literature is timeless," teachers came to her defense.

"Teaching methods, standards, and curriculum should and (hopefully) does [sic] improve through the years. A textbook from 35 years [ago] belongs in a museum!" wrote Barbara Dodge.

Shelton himself has not confirmed that the book was his, although he did grow up in Ada, the same town where Parker now lives, and Shelton would have been school-aged in 1982.

Parker's post about the old book comes as thousands of teachers around Oklahoma, which ranks near the bottom of the nation in teacher salaries, hold demonstrations demanding more funding for public education.

Gov. Mary Fallin approved the first pay increase for teachers in more than a decade late last month, but the state's largest teacher's union is still pressing for additional revenue-raising plans to be put into place.

The Oklahoma protests follow a nine-day teacher strike in West Virginia, and similar demonstrations are taking place in Kentucky and Arizona.

"Thank you to every teacher/parent/support staffer/etc. for fighting for my kid's education!!! Don't give up until education is FULLY FUNDED!!!!" Parker told the demonstrating teachers in her post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationblake sheltonprotestu.s. & worldschool fundingteachersOklahoma
SCHOOL FUNDING
Ky. governor claims teacher protests caused child sex assault
Catholic schools fighting for state-mandated reimbursements
School districts receive money for after-school programs
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard
More school funding
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News