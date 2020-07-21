reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Parents will have option to keep kids home for all-remote learning when schools reopen

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey parents will be allowed to opt-out of in-person education and choose all remote learning for their children when schools reopen this fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The Democratic governor said state education officials will be releasing guidance this week on how the process will work. He said he would further comment on the matter once the guidelines are released.

Murphy also announced that drills and practices for sports considered high-risk for the spread of the coronavirus can resume as long as they are held at outdoor venues. Sports considered high-risk include football and rugby, boxing, martial arts, wrestling, and cheerleading.

Murphy reported nine new deaths from the virus, giving the state a total of 13,741 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Roughly 2,000 more deaths are considered probable, officials have said.

Two of the newly reported deaths occurred last month and seven were in the last three days, Murphy said. He also noted that there was reporting issues on cases over the weekend that could potentially affect the case numbers.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said officials were having an issue receiving Quest Labs results electronically. The labs' numbers were not included in Monday's report.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseyhealthsocial distancingnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseyschoolcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: NY lends help to Georgia, NJ high-risk sports resume
COVID Live Updates: Texas death toll rising, new low in NY hospitals
COVID Live Updates: NY hospitalizations hit new low as crowds pack beaches
COVID Updates: NYC moving to Phase 4 reopening; CDC delays school guidance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge's son killed, husband shot in NJ; suspect found dead
NYC TV reporter dies after moped accident in Brooklyn
Ice cream store manager fired for refusing to serve unmasked customer
Rule change: Only residents allowed on Long Beach on weekends
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
AccuWeather: Not as extreme Tuesday
Tips, resources: How to deal with extreme heat
Show More
Anti-violence rally held in the Bronx amid shooting spike
Outdoor dining gets creative aboard aircraft carrier in NYC
Cuomo warns NYC reopening rollback, tells partiers 'don't be stupid'
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old, police say
COVID NY: Giants, Jets to play games without fans
More TOP STORIES News