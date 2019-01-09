Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
EDUCATION
NYC high school hosts automotive repair competition for students
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5042449" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
N.J. Burkett has the latest from Whitestone.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Wednesday, January 09, 2019 05:48PM
Related Topics:
education
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EDUCATION
#SurvivingSJU: St. John's addresses tweets about campus sex assaults
Long Island superintendent's legal battle continues
New bill requires GPS tracking on all NYC school buses
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Fat Joe rewards overachieving students with new sneakers
More Education
Top Stories
NYPD investigating video of officers hitting suspects with batons
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Trump walks out of meeting with Democrats, tweets a 'total waste of time'
#SurvivingSJU: St. John's addresses tweets about campus sex assaults
2 men charged in fatal overdose of 38-year-old woman on LI
Mayor de Blasio announces plan for 2 weeks PTO for workers in NYC
Owners of Chrysler Building to sell iconic NYC skyscraper
Show More
GoFundMe Case: Johnny Bobbitt arrested in Philadelphia
Family of woman in vegetative state outraged after baby born
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Warning issued over gas pump card skimmers in Putnam County
1 seriously injured in partial roof collapse in Brooklyn
More News