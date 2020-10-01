Education

Special education high school teacher loses morale when no students show up for in-person learning

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A special education teacher took video of his empty classroom after none of his nine students showed up for first period.

The video was taken at William Cullen Bryant High School on Thursday -- the first day of in-person learning for middle school and high school students in New York City in nearly seven months.

"We're off to a very, very rough start," the teacher said. "My morale has dramatically decreased since I got here."

RELATED | Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker

The teacher said more kids did show up online for remote learning.

"On a positive note, my babies are roaming the school and I get to see them for the first time in 6 months," he wrote alongside the video.

Attendance did improve somewhat for his later classes when he had six out of eight, four out of 10, and three out of four turn up for subsequent periods.

Also in Queens, officials announced Thursday that The John F. Kennedy Jr. School in Elmhurst will close for two weeks after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first school in New York City to close due to a potential outbreak.

RELATED | Queens school is 1st in NYC to shut down over COVID cases

The school will remain closed through October 13, according to a letter sent home to families on Wednesday.

The Department of Education said the staff members were in different classrooms and are not linked. The incident meets the protocols of 14-day switch to remote learning.

RELATED | Back-to-school NYC: 1st day for middle and high schoolers
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco has more on the first day of in-person learning for middle and high schoolers in New York City.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwoodsidequeensnew york cityback to schoolcoronavirus new york cityreopen nyccoronavirusteacheronline learningcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged 7-Eleven shoplifter killed on LI, clerk charged with manslaughter
Queens elementary school is 1st in NYC to close over COVID cases
Flight attendant delivers heartfelt message amid furloughs
10 NYC neighborhoods with COVID-19 positivity rates above 3%
NYC programs seek to intercept violence before it happens
H&M closing 250 stores across US
COVID NY: Clusters continue to grow in New York state, Cuomo warns
Show More
Long line forms outside NJ town's COVID-19 testing site as cases surge
Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail
Man posed as customer before sexually abusing laundromat employee: NYPD
5 parrots separated at zoo for swearing at each other, guests
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
More TOP STORIES News