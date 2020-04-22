coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Special education teacher who died from COVID-19 taught in Queens for 40 years

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A teacher from Long Island who recently passed away from coronavirus taught in Queens for four decades.

Valerie Fata taught special education in Queens for 40 years.

The Floral Park, Long Island, resident retired but missed teaching so much that she went back to it.

Fata was teaching students from home when she became ill.

She was taken to Winthrop Hospital and placed on a ventilator passed away on April 11 at the age of 66.

So far, 63 Department of Education employees have died from coronavirus.

