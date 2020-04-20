Coronavirus News: 25 teachers dead in New York City

That's 4 more teachers and 9 others in the last week.
As of April 17, 2020, the 63 employees who have passed as reported by their family members and loved ones:
26 paraprofessionals
25 teachers
2 administrators
2 facilities staff
2 school aides
2 food service staffers
1 parent coordinator
1 guidance counselor
2 central office employees
1 employee listed above was also staffing a REC
"We have also lost School Safety Agents who are a part of each school's fabric-greeting students each morning and ensuring their communities feel safe and supported every day. Each of these individuals had an impact on one of our schools or offices, and we are supporting these communities during this unimaginably difficult time," the DOE said.
Students who may feel like they need to speak with someone can reach out to any caring and trusted adult in their school community, and they'll make sure they get connected to counseling.
Staff can access free, confidential support through the City's Employee Assistance Program.
