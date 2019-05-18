Education

Sade Baderinwa spearheads 11th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' event

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Several familiar faces from Eyewitness News helped take part Saturday in a workshop with local students.

They were part of a panel discussion that also included a number of Disney executives.

Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa spearheads and hosts the 'Get Reel with your Dreams' event. This year marked the 11th annual gathering.

The group is contributing $50,000 in scholarship money this year.

