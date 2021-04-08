reopen ny

These are the new COVID guidelines that would shut down NYC schools

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced NYC Public Schools' replacement plan for the two-case rule.

It's a multi-part plan that takes into account the number of cases and where the spread of COVID happened.

One confirmed case in a classroom means that classroom goes virtual.

Two or three cases in a week at a school means that there will be increased testing. It will double to 40%.

The threshold for 10-day school closures includes:
- 4 or more cases in a week
- In different classrooms
- Traced to known exposure in school

"This consistency will do wonders for families, students, teachers, and principals," Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said. She added that the new closure rules will go into effect on Monday.
Four COVID cases in a school over the course of a week would result in a 10-day closure.


The change marks the "end the era of disruptive 24 hour closures" that have frustrated parents and educators this school year.

Fully vaccinated teachers, as well as older high school students getting vaccinated starting this week, will no longer have to isolate even when classrooms quarantine.

More than 65,000 of the 147,000 Education Department employees have been vaccinated, although the mayor said that number is likely higher.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said in a statement in part, "This change will mean that while many classrooms will continue to close, the number of overall schools closed will decline, a repeated request of both teachers and parents.

"While this is a step forward, the most important fact in the public school opening debate is that the overwhelming majority -- some seven hundred thousand public school families - continue to opt for remote instruction.

"If we are going to have anything like a normal opening in September, the Mayor needs to find ways to assure them that our COVID precautions remain strong and that schools are safe for their children."

