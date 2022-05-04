Video shows attack on elderly man in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11814947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man in the brutal attack on a 77-year-old man in the Bronx.It happened after the two got into an argument on the Grand Concourse Monday afternoon.That's when the man punched the victim in the face knocking him to the ground.He dumped a cup of liquid on the victim, threw the cup at him, and kicked him in the face before running off.The victim says the suspect also tried to rob him but nothing was stolen.He was taken in stable condition by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------