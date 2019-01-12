MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) --Two people are dead after a luxury high-rise on Manhattan's east side went up in flames.
It happened on the ninth floor of the 27-story River House on East 52nd Street near FDR Drive around 5:18 a.m. Saturday.
Responding firefighters found an 85-year-old woman, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe burns, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. An 89-year-old man was rushed to Cornell Medical Center where he was also pronounced deceased.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries.
The fast-moving fire is now under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not been released.
The River House is an Art Deco-style cooperative that's home to the exclusive River Club. The average price for a condo is $11 million, according to real estate database Street Easy.
