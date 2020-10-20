Elderly man in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man in a wheelchair was struck and critically injured by a vehicle on the Upper East Side on Tuesday afternoon.

The 94-year-old victim was struck on Fifth Avenue at East 90th Street around 3 p.m.

He suffered lacerations to the head and was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | 15-year-old stabbed in neck, back during Brooklyn robbery

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york citypedestrian struckpedestrian injuredtraffic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo urges against non-essential travel to NJ, CT as COVID cases rise
Nearly quarter of NYC Transit workers report having COVID: Study
Melania Trump cancels campaign appearance, says she's not feeling well
15-year-old stabbed in neck, back during NYC robbery
Everest dreams dashed, triple bypass patient treks Appalachian Trail
New report uncovers bias in policing on Long Island
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
Show More
Army determines Vanessa Guillen's death was 'in line of duty'
MTA launches live real-time digital subway map
Dreamstage livestreams concerts directly to your home
Judge rules NYC in violation of Americans with Disabilities Act
NJ responds to disturbing rise in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News