Two people are dead after a luxury high-rise on Manhattan's east side went up in flames.Flames could be seen shooting out of the ninth floor of the 27-story River House on East 52nd Street near FDR Drive after the fire broke out around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.Responding firefighters found an 85-year-old woman, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe burns, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. An 89-year-old man was rushed to Cornell Medical Center where he was also pronounced deceased.Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.The apartment has 10 to 12 rooms, one reason the fire especially difficult to contain."You have a fire on the upper floor and a building off the river, and the windows are already out, so you have plenty of wind and air adding fuel to the fire," said FDNY Deputy Chief James Coyne.The fast-moving fire is now under control.The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not been released.The River House is an Art Deco-style cooperative that's home to the exclusive River Club. Building residents have included Henry Kissinger and Uma Thurman, and the average price for a condo is $11 million, according to real estate database Street Easy.