FATAL FIRE

Elderly man, woman die in fire at luxury Midtown East high-rise

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the deadly fire at a luxury high-rise on Manhattan's east side.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two people are dead after a luxury high-rise on Manhattan's east side went up in flames.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the ninth floor of the 27-story River House on East 52nd Street near FDR Drive after the fire broke out around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

Responding firefighters found an 85-year-old woman, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe burns, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. An 89-year-old man was rushed to Cornell Medical Center where he was also pronounced deceased.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The apartment has 10 to 12 rooms, one reason the fire especially difficult to contain.

"You have a fire on the upper floor and a building off the river, and the windows are already out, so you have plenty of wind and air adding fuel to the fire," said FDNY Deputy Chief James Coyne.

The fast-moving fire is now under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not been released.

The River House is an Art Deco-style cooperative that's home to the exclusive River Club. Building residents have included Henry Kissinger and Uma Thurman, and the average price for a condo is $11 million, according to real estate database Street Easy.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefirefatal fireMidtown EastManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL FIRE
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Upper West Side fire
Woman killed in 2-alarm house fire in New Jersey
30-year-old man killed in New Jersey house fire
Man killed, firefighters hurt in massive LI house fire
More fatal fire
Top Stories
2 people shot in Jersey City mall food court
AccuWeather: How much snow to expect
Solemn salute to firefighter who died in the line of duty
Man arrested for driving with 68 license suspensions on LI
Police: Glass shards intentionally sprinkled on bike path
Government shutdown is now longest in U.S. history
Man arrested in missing teen's abduction, parents' murder
Child found dead after police find blood-spattered woman
Show More
Firefighter who attended funeral arrested for driving under the influence
5 men wanted for staging fight, causing panic at LI Walmart
GoFundMe refunding $20M to Trump wall backers
Body of baby at center of alleged fake kidnapping found
NYCHA tenants in Brooklyn left in the cold without heat
More News