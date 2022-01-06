Elderly woman's violent robbery linked to 5 others in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are connecting the suspect who attacked an 85-year-old woman in the Bronx to at least five more robberies.

All but one of those victims is over 65-years-old. The attacker often would push or punch the victim to get them to comply with his demands.

Eyewitness News aired video last week of the attacker ripping a purse away from an 85-year-old woman in an elevator.

She fell to the ground and injured her hip in the attack.

The incidents started back on October 24 with the most recent happening on December 26.



The individual being sought in connection to these incidents is described as a male with a dark complexion.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

