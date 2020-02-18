79-year-old woman robbed by man walking dog in Bronx

MARBLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed an elderly woman while he was walking a dog in the Bronx.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 near Exterior Street and Broadway.

The 79-year-old victim left her building when she was approached from behind by the man.

Police say the man was walking a dog when he pushed the victim to the ground and stole her purse.

He entered a nearby building and ran away in an unknown direction with the victim's belongings. Her wallet was later recovered with all of the cash missing.

The woman suffered bruising and pain, but refused medical attention at the scene.

She said she is now afraid to leave her home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

