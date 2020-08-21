The Countdown: Republican National Convention Preview

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On the road to election day, the second stop is the Republican National Convention beginning the week of August 24.
The RNC was originally planned in Charlotte, North Carolina, a perennial swing state.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this convention will be unlike any other: a virtual one.
How different will it be?
On this week's Countdown, Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News embedded reporters with the Biden and Trump campaigns, ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.
MORE: Trump, GOP finalizing Republican convention plans
The 2020 Republican National Convention will take place from Monday, Aug. 24, to Thursday, Aug. 27. On each night of the convention, two hours of scheduled programming will begin at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. PT.
Donald Trump plans to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House.
