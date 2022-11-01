Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- With the midterm elections only a week away, some races in New York that Democrats have won in the past are now at risk.

Democrat Lauren Gillen and Republican Anthony D'Esposito are facing off for New York's 4th Congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gillen was campaigning hard on Tuesday morning and trying to win over ambivalent voters in a race she is anything but ambivalent about.

"We saw people try to overthrow the government on January 6th and we see people in Washington on the Republican side, saying that's legitimate political discourse, I was horrified by that," she said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, D'Esposito rallied his base. The enthusiastic crowd, which was mostly white and male, was very supportive of the retired NYPD detective-turned councilman.

The 4th Congressional district -- which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.

Gillen hopes her experience as a moderate Hempstead Town Supervisor gives voters peace of mind.

"Because it's time to replace the crazy with some normal," she said.

But while more Democrats are registered to vote in the county than Republicans...

"One of the things I ask people every day is are you better now than you were two years ago when Joe Biden took office? And for most people, the answer is, we're not better," D'Esposito said.

It remains to be seen if the economy will be a driving factor. Much will depend on how passionate voters are or if younger women are more passionate about voting.

"It's human rights, to be honest, to have the voice, the say, in your own body," said voter Regan Schneider.

"The government has no place in making those kinds of heart wrenching decisions for women and their families," Gillen said.

But there is so much on the minds of voters. They told Eyewitness News they are also most concerned about crime, the economy and housing.

The 4th district is one of two being vacated by Democrats and could clearly become a testing ground.

"Long Island is gonna be ground zero for flipping the House from Blue to Red," D'Esposito said.

It's anyone's guess with the election only days away.

