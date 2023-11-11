Electric scooter catches fire behind NYPD precinct: FDNY

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An electric scooter caught fire behind an NYPD precinct Friday night, according to the FDNY.

Just before midnight, firefighters responded to a fire behind the 103 Precinct in Jamaica, Queens.

Lithium-ion batteries were removed from the scene, the FDNY says. The fire was placed under control just after 12:30 a.m.

In total, 60 firefighters and EMS personnel responded. There were no reports of any injuries.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

