60-year-old man dead after possible electrocution in New Jersey

RIVER VALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 60-year-old man is dead after a possible electrocution in New Jersey.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Demarest Ave. in River Vale.

Police say the man may have been doing yard work and come in contact with downed wires from storm damage due to Isaias.

It's unknown if those wires were live or not, authorities say.

The incident is being investigated as possible electrocution.

Public Service Enterprise Group said they have over 1,700 workers from 15 different states to help with restoration work.

"If you see a line down, it's really important that you do not touch it, or move it, or go anywhere near it," PSEG said. "We want you to call 911 and record it immediately."

PSEG says they are aiming to get 85% of their customers that have been affected by the storm back up by Friday.

