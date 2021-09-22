78-year-old woman killed in 2-alarm fire in New Jersey

According to Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage, a two-alarm fire broke out at 852 Park Ave.
He says 78-year-old Damaryz Vazquez was killed.
Her cause of death is still undetermined.
The fire has been placed under control and an investigation is underway into the cause.
