78-year-old woman killed in 2-alarm fire in New Jersey

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman has died after a fire broke out in New Jersey on Tuesday.According to Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage, a two-alarm fire broke out at 852 Park Ave.He says 78-year-old Damaryz Vazquez was killed.Her cause of death is still undetermined.The fire has been placed under control and an investigation is underway into the cause.----------