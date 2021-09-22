78-year-old woman killed in 2-alarm fire in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman has died after a fire broke out in New Jersey on Tuesday.

According to Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage, a two-alarm fire broke out at 852 Park Ave.

He says 78-year-old Damaryz Vazquez was killed.

Her cause of death is still undetermined.

The fire has been placed under control and an investigation is underway into the cause.


