Guests displaced after fire breaks out at motel in Elizabeth, New Jersey

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire burned through several rooms of a motel in New Jersey early Saturday morning.

It happened at the Knights Inn on Spring Street in Elizabeth around 5 a.m.

Video from the scene shows a room on the second floor burned and the roof covered in soot.

One guest said he was placed in the hotel after his own home burned down.

"My house burned down one time already and this is where I got sent to before that," Michael Reed said. "Just to see everything I own burn again, so right now I'm livid."

At least one person could be seen taken away on a stretcher.

Fire officials are trying to determine how the fire started.

