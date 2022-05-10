Heavy smoke spews from fire at waste management facility in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Heavy smoke spews from fire at waste management facility in NJ

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is missing after a massive five-alarm fire broke out at a waste management facility in New Jersey on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Video from News Copter 7 showed black smoke billowing from the Waste Management Julia Street Transfer Station located at 864 Julia Street in Elizabeth after breaking out around 2 p.m.

The local fire department said one person is unaccounted for and that the fire may have started from machinery inside the building.

The smoke spewed into the surrounding community due to gusty winds and as a result, nearby houses were asked to evacuate.

Julia Street has been shut down for a large stretch between Division Street and Route 1.

Despite the large fire and emergency response, there's currently no impact to operations at the nearby Newark Liberty International Airport.



This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elizabethunion countynew jerseyfirewaste management
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead after police chase and crash in NJ
1 dead, several people hurt in Bronx house fire
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg during jewelry store robbery
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
4 out of 5 NYC employers anticipate hybrid work model: Survey
Show More
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death held without bail
1,000-pound great white shark swam near the Jersey shore
Escaped inmate, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
More TOP STORIES News