Heavy smoke spews from fire at waste management facility in New Jersey

There is currently are large fire south of the airport in Elizabeth, emergency personnel are on scene, there are no impacts to airport operations at this time. — Newark Liberty International Airport (@EWRairport) May 10, 2022

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is missing after a massive five-alarm fire broke out at a waste management facility in New Jersey on Tuesday, according to fire officials.Video from News Copter 7 showed black smoke billowing from the Waste Management Julia Street Transfer Station located at 864 Julia Street in Elizabeth after breaking out around 2 p.m.The local fire department said one person is unaccounted for and that the fire may have started from machinery inside the building.The smoke spewed into the surrounding community due to gusty winds and as a result, nearby houses were asked to evacuate.Julia Street has been shut down for a large stretch between Division Street and Route 1.Despite the large fire and emergency response, there's currently no impact to operations at the nearby Newark Liberty International Airport.----------