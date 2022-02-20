SUNY Potsdam student found shot to death near campus; Suspect charged

New York State Police identified the victim in Friday's shooting in the village of Potsdam as Elizabeth Howell.
SUNY Potsdam identified Howell as a student at the college's Crane School of Music who was due to graduate this year.
"Beth was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra," Potsdam President Dr. Phil Neisser said in a letter to students and faculty. "She was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of her. Together, we - as one united campus community - honor her life and mourn her loss."
Police charged 31-year-old Michael J. Snow with one count of second degree murder in the shooting.
"SUNY Potsdam can confirm that Mr. Snow has no affiliation with the College, either as a student, employee or graduate," SUNY Potsdam said in a statement.
Full circumstances of the shooting are unclear. Police said they responded to a report of an unconscious female just before 6 p.m. on Friday, and "responding patrols located the 21-year-old victim lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds."
SUNY Potsdam has cancelled classes on Monday and are planning a vigil and memorial concert in the coming days and weeks.
