Teen Luchiano Lewis set to be sentenced in murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

Luchiano Lewis, one of three teens charged in the 2019 stabbings death of Barnard freshman Tessa Majors in Morningside Park, pleaded guilty last month to robbery and murder.
He's one of three teenage suspects in the Barnard student's killing.
Lewis had raced through an allocution in which he said he saw feathers emerge from Majors' winter coat but did not realize she had been stabbed, let alone killed, until the next morning when he recognized her as the young woman he and the others tried to rob.
Lewis pinned the idea on 16-year-old Rashaun Weaver, who has pleaded not guilty. A 13-year-old juvenile pleaded guilty and is currently serving his sentence.
"He wanted the three of us to do robberies in Morningside Park," Lewis said. "I assumed Rashaun had a knife on him, but using a knife was not part of our plan."
"Are you pleading guilty because you are in fact guilty?" Judge Robert Mandelbaum asked last month.
"Yes," Lewis had replied.
He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.
Majors' family members will be in court Thursday to deliver victim impact statements.
Police and prosecutors have said Weaver wielded the knife, and Lewis guessed he "threw it in the sewer" after the murder.
Weaver is represented by noted criminal defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who said outside court, This was not a premeditated murder as we heard inside. These were 14- and a 13-year-old boys, and we should remember that."
