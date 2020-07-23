Society

Demonstrators call for COVID-19 relief for immigrants in Elizabeth

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Families and workers are demanding New Jersey provide COVID-19 disaster relief for immigrants.

Demonstrators held a mock outdoor dining event in downtown Elizabeth Thursday.

It's an attempt to draw attention to inequities during the pandemic.

Right now, undocumented immigrants are ineligible for any of the relief programs offered by the government, despite filing state and federal income taxes.

RELATED: Deportation nightmare comes true for family in Elizabeth

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelizabethprotestcoronavirusimmigrationcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Overcrowding prompts new restrictions in Long Beach
Steeple collapse concern after lightning causes Queens church fire
Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area in NYC
AccuWeather: Strong PM storms return Thursday
Video: Paint balloon vandals target Washington Sq. Park statues
12-year-old boy attacked by group inside Brooklyn deli
NYPD stops protesters from moving back into City Hall park
Show More
Police: Hell's Angels responsible for murder of Bronx man
COVID Updates: Beach restrictions, cluster linked to party in NJ
Boys lose mother to COVID-19. 2 weeks later, their father dies too
NYPD officer accused of selling oxycodone pills, among 3 arrested
7 On Your Side: Big win for landmark eatery in Citi Bike battle
More TOP STORIES News