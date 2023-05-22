Resident physicians at Elmhurst Hospital begin 5-day strike for better pay, benefits

The hospital is part of the Mount Sinai system, but resident physicians at Elmhurst say they make up to $7,000 less than their counterparts at Mount Sinai in Manhattan.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Resident physicians at Elmhurst Hospital are on the picket line starting Monday for a five-day strike.

The physicians, who are part of a training program run by Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine, are demanding better pay and benefits.

The hospital is part of the Mount Sinai system, but resident physicians at Elmhurst say they make up to $7,000 less than their counterparts at Mount Sinai in Manhattan.

interest for both our residents at Elmhurst as well as for the Mount Sinai Health System," a Mount Sinai spokesperson said in a statement. "We are working closely with partners at Elmhurst Hospital on contingency plans to ensure the same quality and level of care and services that the local community expects and deserves are not affected by the strike."

This is the first doctor's strike in the city in over 30 years. It comes the second time the 160 doctors-in-training threatened to strike at Queens-based hospitals this month over wage increases.

