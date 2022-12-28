Man sought by police for allegedly shooting woman inside New Jersey home

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a woman inside a home in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Elmwood Park Police are distributing wanted posters for 61-year-old James Allandale who they say may be armed and dangerous.

Investigators say he shot a woman inside a home on Lincoln Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

The 63-year-old New Milford woman somehow ended up at a 7-Eleven on Route 4 in Fair Lawn.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.

Police say a truck that Allandale drove off in was found abandoned in Paterson.

They ask anyone who thinks they see Allandale not to approach him and instead either call 911, the Elmwood Park Police Department at 201-796-0700, or the Bergen County Prosecutors Office at 201-646-2300.

