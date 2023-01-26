Elon Musk meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON -- Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Thursday evening, according to two sources familiar with the meeting.

McCarthy, leaving the meeting with Musk in his office, declined to comment other than to say: "He came for my birthday." McCarthy turned 58 on Thursday.

CNN has reached out to Musk for comment on what the two men said during the meeting.

The meeting between McCarthy and Musk comes as the House Oversight Committee is planning to hold a hearing next month focused on Twitter and how it handled a story about Hunter Biden's laptop. The House GOP conference members have promised rigorous oversight into big tech and social media platforms, which they have accused of conservative censorship.

The panel invited three former Twitter employees to testify, and is in active discussions with the trio about appearing in front of the committee, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The committee is looking at February 8 as a potential target date for the hearing, the sources said.

Musk has developed a reputation as a polarizing figure in the tech industry and for his political views. He has frequently weighed in publicly on US policy and the political landscape in recent months.

The meeting comes amid a political power shift in Washington after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January and elected McCarthy as speaker.

