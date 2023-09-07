4-year-old girl found after getting on wrong school bus in Yonkers on first day of school

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A 4-year-old Yonkers girl was found safe after she accidentally got on the wrong school bus for her first day of school.

Police put out an alert for Emely Batista on Thursday morning.

She was found a short time after she was reported missing.

