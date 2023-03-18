Queens Assemblyman Clyde Vanel claims he made emergency landing while flying personal plane

A New York state assemblyman says he had to make an emergency landing while flying his personal plane.

SHOREHAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A New York state assemblyman says he had to make an emergency landing while flying his personal plane.

Clyde Vanel, who represents Queens, posted on Twitter Friday night that he experienced engine failure while flying and had to land on the beach in Shoreham, Suffolk County.

Vanel says it happened at around 2:15 p.m. and that he had another passenger on board with him.

He says he used his training to land the plane at the nearest safe location, and that he is thankful he was able to walk away without getting hurt.

The FAA is investigating the landing.

