3 families lose everything in New Jersey fire, get support from community

EMERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three families who lost everything in a three-alarm fire in New Jersey over the weekend are receiving support -- and donations -- from their community.

The blaze started in the driveway of the multi-family home on Clinton Street in Emerson, spreading from a car to the home and turning the structure into a raging inferno that destroyed everything.

There were no injuries, but the three families that include nine children were left with nothing.

The donations have been overwhelming: Clothing, shoes of all varieties, hats and gloves, everything essential.

"We're just trying collect as many donations as possible, meaning gift cards, visa gift cards, in order to get them set up in new homes," Emerson Mayor Danielle Dipaola said.

Neighbor Tara Perron's husband heard the family dog growling and glanced outside in time to get his family out, including his newborn daughter.

"Grabbed the baby ran across the street," she said. "By that time, the whole house caught on fire."

The children range in age from 3 to 19, all of them in the Emerson school system. Local businesses are helping out as well, supplying the families with gift cards.

The families have received community-wide support, including replacement school computers, all coming as the holidays make losing everything so much harder.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $20,000.

