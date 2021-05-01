Empire State Building celebrates 90th anniversary

The Empire State Building turns 90 Saturday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was at the skyscraper this morning for a special lighting ceremony to help the world's most famous building ring in 90 years of being the welcoming beacon to New York City.
Its iconic presence in American culture makes it one of the world's most beloved and favorite destinations.
The building opened on May 1, 1931, when then President Herbert Hoover officially "flipped the switch" from the White House.
The switch illuminated the building's famous tower lights for the very first time - and is the crown jewel of the city's legendary skyline.
MORE NEWS: Governors Island reopens to public after short season last year
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube