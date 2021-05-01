Empire State Building celebrates 90th anniversary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10565877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Visitors will be allowed every day from May 1 to October 31.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Happy anniversary to one of New York City's most famous landmarks!The Empire State Building turns 90 Saturday.Mayor Bill de Blasio was at the skyscraper this morning for a special lighting ceremony to help the world's most famous building ring in 90 years of being the welcoming beacon to New York City.Its iconic presence in American culture makes it one of the world's most beloved and favorite destinations.The building opened on May 1, 1931, when then President Herbert Hoover officially "flipped the switch" from the White House.The switch illuminated the building's famous tower lights for the very first time - and is the crown jewel of the city's legendary skyline.----------