'Empower Flower' art installation unveiled on Randall's Island

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- A new sculpture by internationally recognized contemporary artist Rubem Robierb was unveiled on Randall's Island Tuesday in support of women's rights.Empower Flower is a lotus shaped throne created as a symbol of praise and unity.Five independent parts come together to form a lotus-like throne, thereby providing the space for park visitors to become the central focus of the artwork.The sculptural will be on display in the park for the next year.It is located near the 103rd Street Footbridge.Robierb is known for the strong symbolism and underlying messages present in his art.He uses his art to discuss difficult topics about social issues, including LGBTQ+ rights, women's empowerment, immigration, equality, gun control, worldwide protests, climate change, racism, and bullying.----------