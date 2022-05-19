Staten Island EMT shot in shoulder while inside ambulance by alleged drunk patient

By Sonia Rincon, Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

EMT shot by alleged drunk patient inside of ambulance in Staten Island

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- An on-duty EMT was shot in his shoulder while treating an allegedly drunk and disorderly patient on Staten Island.

First responders picked up the apparently intoxicated patient outside of the Funky Monkey Bar in the West Brighton neighborhood of Staten Island just before 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday after reports of a disorderly person at the bar.

Police say the 37-year-old suspect, identified as Thomas McCauley, was outside of the bar when the EMTs arrived and walked himself into the back of the ambulance. They say he was answering questions on the way to Richmond University Medical Center.

As an EMT was administering aid on-board the ambulance, the patient is accused of suddenly firing a handgun, striking the 25-year-old paramedic in the shoulder.

When the driver of the ambulance pulled over, they say McCauley fled out the back door.

He was quickly apprehended by a retired NYPD detective and off-duty Department of Sanitation lieutenant.



The EMT was transported by his partner to Richmond University Medical Center and is being treated in the trauma unit in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

A 38-caliber revolver held together by black electrical tape was recovered at the scene.

McCauley has been detained and charges are pending against him. Officials say he had been the subject of a previous call to police about an emotionally disturbed person.

ALSO READ | Homemade baby formula could be dangerous: What parents can do amid shortage
EMBED More News Videos

Experts warn against making your own baby formula and diluting baby formula if your supply is low.



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
staten islandwest brightonnew york cityshootingman shotambulanceemt
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
9-year-old girl killed in NYC had bed dropped on head, prosecutors say
No changes to NYC mandates; several NYC judges COVID positive
Bear safely removed after getting stuck in tree in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Wet start and a sunny afternoon
Man charged in Buffalo supermarket shooting due back in court
20-year-old shot to death after motorcycle sale gone bad in NYC
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Show More
Family mourns 18-year-old killed in Jersey shore sand collapse
Actor Liev Schreiber hosts event in D.C. to raise money for Ukraine
2 sets of twins graduate high school as valedictorian and salutatorian
Man arrested, charged in brutal murder of Queens pawn shop owner
African Americans experiencing trauma after Buffalo shooting
More TOP STORIES News