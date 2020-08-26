Man accused of selling cocaine through 'take-out window' of Long Island home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6388509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police want to identify the man caught on camera robbing a woman while she was holding her infant son.

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- A man from Long Island is charged with running what authorities say was a major cocaine trafficking operation from a makeshift "take-out window" at his home.Prosecutors say 57-year-old Encarnacion Reyes would buy large amounts of cocaine that he would mix with a cutting agent to increase its volume.People would drive or walk up to the house at all hours and would frequently approach a window adjacent to the garage of the home, authorities said.Officials say they received numerous complaints from members of the community about the alleged criminal activity starting earlier in the year.Authorities say a search of his home recovered around 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, more than $16,000 in cash and various paraphernalia consistent with drug packaging and sales."DEA is focused on working with our state and local counterparts to address drug trafficking and violence threatening our cities," DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. "Earlier this month, a search warrant was executed resulting in the arrest of a major cocaine trafficker who was using his house as an illegal 24-hour drug storeReyes allegedly took advantage of a supply shortage caused by the pandemic.He is also accused of running illegal dice and card games out of his home. Those gatherings often included more than 20 people throughout the pandemic, officials say.Reyes faces charges of operating as a major trafficker and multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.