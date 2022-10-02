New Jersey customers could see 25% spike in energy bill

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New energy bill rates are now in effect in New Jersey.

This means you could see your bills go up as much as 25% as the weather gets colder.

A state board approved rate increases for natural gas last month.

Companies had argued higher costs forced them to raise prices for customers across New Jersey.

The Board of Public Utilities approved a nearly 25% rate hike for PSEG which is the states largest utility.

The increases went into effect Saturday.

