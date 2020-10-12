Search for attacker in stabbing that left New Jersey man fighting for life

By Eyewitness News
ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for the man who stabbed another, leaving him fighting for his life.

It happened Sunday afternoon on West Demarest Avenue in Englewood.

Police say the attacker and victim were fighting in a parking lot when the victim was stabbed.

He's in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. The attacker is believed to have gotten away in a dark-colored vehicle.

Tips can be made anonymously on the group's website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

