Arts & Entertainment

Stars come out for 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' premiere

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Stars came out in New York City for a red carpet premiere of the new movie about the life of Mr. Rogers.

Tom Hanks, who plays the leading role, was among those in attendance, as well as Rogers' widow, Joanne Rogers.

The movie called "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" follows the life of the beloved children's show host.

The film hits theaters on Friday.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citytom hanksmovie premiere
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Livery driver accused of stabbing customer to turn himself in
2 brothers shot, 1 fatally at NYCHA complex in Bronx
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
AccuWeather: Damp, windy and chilly Monday
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Bloomberg apologizes for 'stop and frisk' police practice
Police: Suspects posed as building super, pistol-whipped, robbed victim
Show More
Police: 6 men on bikes wanted for armed robbery near Intrepid Museum
LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had mechanical issue
Cab driver to surrender to police for attack on passenger
Tires slashed on dozens of cars in Brooklyn neighborhood
Parents of Cornell student who died after party demand answers
More TOP STORIES News