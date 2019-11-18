NEW YORK (WABC) -- Stars came out in New York City for a red carpet premiere of the new movie about the life of Mr. Rogers.
Tom Hanks, who plays the leading role, was among those in attendance, as well as Rogers' widow, Joanne Rogers.
The movie called "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" follows the life of the beloved children's show host.
The film hits theaters on Friday.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Stars come out for 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' premiere
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News