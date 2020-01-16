Arts & Entertainment

Sneak peek: Star Wars-themed Rise of the Resistance opening at Disneyland

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The new Rise of the Resistance ride is opening Friday at Disneyland.

The attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge combines live actors, special effects, droids and motion simulation to immerse guests into a mission for the Resistance.

They start on a transport shuttle and then are captured by a star destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. They also get to go face-to-face with fan favorite characters from the film franchise, include Kylo Ren, Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn.

The opening expands the attractions at the 14-acre addition to Disneyland that opened last year.
EMBED More News Videos

Are you ready for an epic adventure to a galaxy far, far away? Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park.



Other attractions include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as well as a collection of unique food shops and merchandise.

More information about the ride, and how to reserve a boarding pass is available here.

We got a firsthand look at Rise of the Resistance before it opens to the public. To see the sneak peek, watch the video above.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneylandstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Take a sneak peek at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disneyland Resort to debut new attractions in 2020
Disneyland offering ticket deal as new Star Wars ride opens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Zymere Perkins murder: NYC man found guilty on all charges
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
Stuffed koalas in NYC provide helping hand to Australia wildfires
Trump lifts hold on $8B for Puerto Rico; Protests held in NYC
Show More
College athlete killed, 12 injured in van crash
NJ pizzeria owner fires manager who went on anti-Semitic tirade
Police seek dog that bit 12-year-old girl in Connecticut park
LI district plagued by health concerns considers relocation plan
MS-13 tag found spray-painted on Queens church, school
More TOP STORIES News